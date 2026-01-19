Sexton logged 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal over 20 minutes during Sunday's 110-87 victory over the Nuggets.

Sexton remains a regular piece of Charlotte's rotation and has been their most effective scorer off the bench. The 27-year-old guard has scored in double figures in 31 of 34 games this season and is averaging 13.8 points, 3.3 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 20.9 minutes per contest through nine games so far in January.