Sexton totaled 16 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 111-100 win over the Bucks.

Sexton never quite got comfortable on the offensive end, needing 14 field-goal attempts to reach 16 points. The guard has dealt with both a neck and ankle injury over the last week or so but has now been able to suit up for two straight matchups. Sexton has scored in double figures in nine of 10 appearances this year, averaging 15.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 26.9 minutes.