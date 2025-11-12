Sexton (ankle) is listed as available for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

As expected, Sexton will shed his probable tag due to a right ankle strain and suit up against Milwaukee. Over his last five appearances (four starts), the 26-year-old guard has averaged 13.6 points and 5.2 assists in 26.0 minutes per contest. He's expected to remain in the starting lineup with both LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Brandon Miller (shoulder) sidelined.