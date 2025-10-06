Head coach Charles Lee suggested Sunday that Sexton could be a candidate to start this season, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Lee also mentioned Kon Knueppel, who started Sunday's preseason opener against the Thunder, and Tre Mann as possibilities for a starting role in 2025-26. With this situation in a state of flux, matchups could dictate who gets the nod in the first unit on a game-to-game basis. Sexton should still play a significant role as a scorer off the bench, as he averaged 18.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 three-pointers 27.9 minutes per game in 63 contests for the Jazz in 2024-25.