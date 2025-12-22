site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Collin Sexton: Downgraded to out Monday
Sexton (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Cleveland.
This will mark Sexton's seventh consecutive absence due to his quad injury, and there is no clear timetable for his return. Josh Green and Sion James may see extended run Monday as a result.
