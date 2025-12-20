Sexton (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Detroit.

Sexton will be sidelined for a sixth straight game due to a strained left quad. Encouragingly, Sexton was listed as doubtful on the Hornets' initial injury report for Saturday's game after being immediately ruled out in each of his previous five absences. His next chance to play will come Monday in Cleveland, which is the first leg of a back-to-back.