Sexton (neck) is probable for Friday's game against the Heat.

Sexton is battling a neck strain, but the injury is not expected to stop him from playing Friday. With LaMelo Ball (ankle) a question mark to suit up, Sexton would be in position to function as the top point guard for the Hornets if Ball cannot get cleared to go. Sexton has averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per contest over eight games this season.