Sexton logged 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Monday's 116-103 loss to the Nets.

With Brandon Miller (shoulder) and Tre Mann (ankle) both in street clothes Monday, Sexton scored an efficient 15 points off the bench but didn't see a rise in playing time. The veteran guard is a fine low-end option in points leagues, but his high turnover rate and lack of contributions across the board severely limits his effectiveness in category-based leagues. Sexton has averaged 16.1 points, 4.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 2.6 turnovers per contest in 20 games this season.