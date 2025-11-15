Sexton logged 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and four assists over 16 minutes during Friday's 147-134 overtime loss to Milwaukee.

Sexton moved back to the bench with LaMelo Ball returning from his ankle injury. The move impacted Sexton, limiting him to just 16 minutes. While he did manage to score 14 points, the bigger takeaway was the reduced playing time, a fact that could end up with him being nothing more than a streaming consideration. With that said, there is a chance Ball will sit out Saturday's game against the Thunder, meaning Sexton could get a short reprieve.