Sexton produced 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 15 minutes of Thursday's 122-116 preseason loss to the Thunder.

Sexton came off the bench for the second game in a row Thursday, but he made a big impact in this one. Kon Knueppeland Tre Mann have each started one preseason game so far, but based on coach Charles Lee's comments, Sexton may get a chance to showcase what he can in the first unit as well -- Lee mentioned the Hornets may base their starters on the matchups.