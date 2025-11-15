Hornets' Collin Sexton: Not starting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sexton isn't part of the starting lineup for Friday's game against Milwaukee.
LaMelo Ball is returning from a multi-game absence Friday, and instead of lining up alongside Ball in the backcourt, Sexton will be coming off the bench. Sexton had started in eight of 10 appearances to start the season. Sion James will start at the shooting guard spot.
More News
-
Hornets' Collin Sexton: Adds 16 despite shooting struggles•
-
Hornets' Collin Sexton: Available Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Collin Sexton: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Collin Sexton: Off injury report for Monday•
-
Hornets' Collin Sexton: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Hornets' Collin Sexton: Now unlikely to play Friday•