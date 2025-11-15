default-cbs-image
Sexton isn't part of the starting lineup for Friday's game against Milwaukee.

LaMelo Ball is returning from a multi-game absence Friday, and instead of lining up alongside Ball in the backcourt, Sexton will be coming off the bench. Sexton had started in eight of 10 appearances to start the season. Sion James will start at the shooting guard spot.

