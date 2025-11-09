Sexton (neck) isn't listed on the Hornets' injury report for Monday's game against the Lakers.

After missing Friday's loss to the Heat due to a neck issue, Sexton will return to game action Monday. The 26-year-old guard is likely to see increased minutes against the Lakers with LaMelo Ball (ankle) sidelined. Over his last five games (four starts), Sexton has averaged 14.6 points, 5.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per contest.