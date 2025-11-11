Sexton (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Sexton is dealing with a right ankle strain but is still likely to suit up against Milwaukee. If he's ultimately cleared to suit up, the 26-year-old guard is expected to remain in the starting five with LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Brandon Miller (shoulder) both sidelined. Over his last five appearances (four starts), Sexton has averaged 13.6 points and 5.2 assists in 26.0 minutes per contest.