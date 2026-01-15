Sexton (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Sexton missed Monday's contest due to left hamstring soreness and is now questionable for Wednesday. The guard has delivered steady secondary scoring, reaching double figures in each of the past 10 games while averaging 14.4 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 rebounds in that span. If Sexton remains sidelined, Tre Mann, Sion James and Josh Green could be in line for increased playing time.