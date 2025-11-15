Hornets' Collin Sexton: Returns to starting role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sexton is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Sexton returns to the first unit due to the absence of LaMelo Ball (rest). The veteran floor general is averaging 15.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 0.9 steals per game in eight starts this season.
More News
-
Hornets' Collin Sexton: Just 16 minutes in loss•
-
Hornets' Collin Sexton: Not starting Friday•
-
Hornets' Collin Sexton: Adds 16 despite shooting struggles•
-
Hornets' Collin Sexton: Available Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Collin Sexton: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Collin Sexton: Off injury report for Monday•