Sexton is coming off the bench in Thursday's game against Orlando, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The Hornets will give Sion James a look in the first unit, breaking up a three-game start streak for Sexton. Sexton logged 17 minutes in his lone reserve outing this year, so he could find difficulty in cracking the 20-minute marker.

