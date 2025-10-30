Hornets' Collin Sexton: Riding with second unit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sexton is coming off the bench in Thursday's game against Orlando, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
The Hornets will give Sion James a look in the first unit, breaking up a three-game start streak for Sexton. Sexton logged 17 minutes in his lone reserve outing this year, so he could find difficulty in cracking the 20-minute marker.
