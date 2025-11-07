Sexton (neck) has been ruled out for Friday's game in Miami.

With Sexton set to join LaMelo Ball (ankle) on the inactive list Friday evening, the Hornets will be very thin at point guard. Tre Mann is coming off an 18-point game, and he could be headed for a spot-start, making him an intriguing streamer option. KJ Simpson might also see a season-high in minutes Friday night. Sexton's next chance to play will come Monday against the Lakers.