Sexton posted 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Saturday's 109-96 loss to the Thunder.

Sexton got the start at point guard due to the absence of LaMelo Ball (rest). While he didn't have his best shooting performance after needing 13 shots to score 13 points, he had a decent output in peripheral categories. Sexton has been in and out of the starting five, but it wouldn't be surprising if he reverts back to the bench Monday at Toronto if Ball is cleared to return.