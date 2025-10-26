Sexton produced 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 loss to the 76ers.

Sexton finished second on the team in scoring with his 21 points against the Sixers on Saturday night. Across two outings with his new franchise, the 26-year-old is averaging 18.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 turnovers in 23.6 minutes per game. Sexton has been the starter alongside LaMelo Ball in Charlotte's backcourt to begin the year, and his next chance to produce will come against the Wizards on Sunday.