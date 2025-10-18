Sexton recorded 21 points (6-9 FG, 5-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds, one steal and nine turnovers in 27 minutes during Friday's 113-108 Preseason loss to the Knicks.

Sexton was able to operate as the primary conductor on offense in this one, with LaMelo Ball (knee) and Brandon Miller (wrist) taking the night off, and he made the most of the opportunity. Sexton will likely be the lead guy in Charlotte's second unit this season, but his as long as Ball and Miller are healthy, his upside will be capped.