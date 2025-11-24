Sexton contributed 22 points (8-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and four assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-110 loss to Atlanta.

After coming off the bench in each of his previous three outings, the eighth-year guard got the starting nod due to LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Brandon Miller (shoulder) being sidelined. Sexton struggled from three-point range but still finished as Charlotte's second-leading scorer, setting a new season-high mark in points. He has scored in double figures in 10 straight games and continues to provide an offensive spark for the Hornets. While he'll likely shift to a bench role whenever Ball and Miller are available, Sexton is expected to continue seeing significant minutes.