default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Sexton is in the starting lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Mavericks, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Sexton is one of the players competing for a role in the Hornets' backcourt, but he should be a lock to make the rotation even if he comes off the bench. Sexton had 15 points and two assists in a preseason loss to the Thunder on Thursday.

More News