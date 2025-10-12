Hornets' Collin Sexton: Starting against Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sexton is in the starting lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Mavericks, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Sexton is one of the players competing for a role in the Hornets' backcourt, but he should be a lock to make the rotation even if he comes off the bench. Sexton had 15 points and two assists in a preseason loss to the Thunder on Thursday.
