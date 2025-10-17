default-cbs-image
Sexton will start Friday's preseason finale against the Knicks.

With LaMelo Ball (knee), Tre Mann (hip) and Brandon Miller (wrist) sidelined, Sexton will start at point guard. He'll be surrounded by Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate.

