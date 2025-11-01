default-cbs-image
Sexton will start in Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

After coming off the bench in Thursday's loss to Orlando, Sexton will return to the starting lineup. Over five regular-season appearances (three starts), the 26-year-old guard has averaged 18.6 points, 4.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per contest.

