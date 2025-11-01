Hornets' Collin Sexton: Starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sexton will start in Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
After coming off the bench in Thursday's loss to Orlando, Sexton will return to the starting lineup. Over five regular-season appearances (three starts), the 26-year-old guard has averaged 18.6 points, 4.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per contest.
