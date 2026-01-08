Sexton tallied 22 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and two rebounds over 24 minutes during the Hornets' 97-96 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.

Sexton ended up leading the Hornets in points during Wednesday's low-scoring affair, as no other Charlotte player scored more than 15 points during the loss. It was the fifth time he scored 20-plus points in a game and the first time doing so since Nov. 28 against the Bulls. In his eight outings since returning from a seven-game absence due to a left quadriceps strain, Sexton has averaged 14.8 points, 3.8 assists, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 threes and 0.9 steals over 21.9 minutes per game.