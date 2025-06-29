The Jazz traded Sexton and a 2031 second-round pick to the Hornets on Sunday in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Sexton averaged at least 18.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds while posting 48/39/86 shooting splits over his final two seasons in Utah and will now join his third NBA team. It's still early in the offseason, so Sexton could be on the move again, but if he sticks in Charlotte, he'd presumably be one of the top reserve guards behind LaMelo Ball (ankle), Brandon Miller (wrist) and Kon Knueppel. Sexton has one year remaining on his current deal and is slated to make $19 million in 2025-26.