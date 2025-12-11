site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Collin Sexton: Unavailable for Friday
RotoWire Staff
Sexton (quadriceps) is out for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Sexton is in line for his third straight absence while dealing with a left quad strain. His next chance to take the court will arrive Sunday in Cleveland.
