Knecht (recently traded) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs.

The rookie first-rounder was recently acquired by the Hornets in a trade that sent Mark Williams to the Lakers, and Knecht is questionable to make his debut with the club Friday. The 23-year-old appeared in 48 regular-season outings (12 starts) before the trade, averaging 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers across 20.7 minutes per contest. Knecht will likely be able to step into a more sizable role with Charlotte, as the club is dealing with injuries to several key contributors.