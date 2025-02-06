The Lakers traded Knecht, Cam Reddish (personal), a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap to the Hornets on Wednesday in a deal that sent Mark Williams to the Lakers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Knecht, the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, had averaged 9.4 points and 3.1 rebounds across 20.7 points per game for the Lakers. However, with the team's recent acquisition of Luka Doncic, the Lakers had a need for interior defense and frontcourt help, leaving the rookie perimeter player expendable. With Charlotte depleted by injuries, expect Knecht to immediately step into a sizeable role for the already-rebuilding Hornets.