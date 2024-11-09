site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Another absence coming
RotoWire Staff
Jeffries (hand) won't play in Sunday's game versus the 76ers.
Jeffries has yet to make his season debut due to a fractured right hand. His next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with Orlando.
