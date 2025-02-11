Jeffries isn't starting Monday's game against the Nets.
Jeffries drew a pair of spot starts over the weekend while Charlotte fought the injury bug, but he'll return to his usual bench role Monday. He hasn't been much of a factor as a reserve of late, averaging 3.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five bench appearances.
More News
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Getting starting nod•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Muted role continues in loss•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Off injury report for Wednesday•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Not playing Sunday•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Iffy for Sunday•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Playing Sunday vs. Cavs•