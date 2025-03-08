Jeffries is absent from the Hornets' starting lineup against the Nets on Saturday.
Jeffries has started in the Hornets' last two games and has scored six points in each of those contests. He will return to a reserve role Saturday while Nick Smith returns to the starting lineup.
