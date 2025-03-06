Jeffries ended with six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 27 minutes in Wednesday's 125-101 loss to Minnesota.
Jeffries got his third start of the year Wednesday with Josh Green (illness) inactive, pitching in on the offensive end by connecting on a trio of shots and contributing on the glass and distributing in a losing effort. Of his three starts this season, Jeffries has recorded at least four points, two rebounds and two assists in two of those three outings.
More News
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Starting Wednesday•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Grabs eight boards in return•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Upgraded to available•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Won't play against Warriors•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Out for Monday•