Jeffries (hand) is available for Tuesday's game versus the 76ers.
Jeffries will be available to make his season debut Tuesday after missing Charlotte's first 18 games due to a fractured right hand. However, with Mark Williams and Nick Richards now healthy, Jeffries is unlikely to receive significant playing time.
