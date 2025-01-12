Jeffries is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns due to an illness.
Jeffries wasn't included on the Hornets' initial injury report that was released Saturday, so the illness is presumably something that cropped up overnight. The 27-year-old has been available for both of the Hornets' previous two games but didn't see the court in coach's decisions, so he'll likely be outside of the rotation even if he ends up shaking off the illness ahead of Sunday's 9 p.m. ET tipoff.
