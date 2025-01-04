Share Video

Jeffries (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Jeffries missed Friday's game against the Pistons, but he remains day-to-day. He's been getting some rotation minutes in recent outings with so many players on the injury report in Charlotte -- Brandon Miller (ankle) and LaMelo Ball (wrist, ankle) are both questionable for Sunday's game as well.

