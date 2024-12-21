Jeffries chipped in 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 108-98 loss to Philadelphia.

Jeffries made the most of a favorable situation, logging a season-high in minutes. Despite playing well off the bench, Jeffries has suited up on just four occasions this season, typically as a result of others falling foul of the injury bug. At this point, there is no reason to think Jeffries will feature as an every-night part of the rotation.