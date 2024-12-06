Jeffries (hand) tallied eight points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across 16 minutes in Thursday's 125-101 loss to the Knicks.

Jeffries missed the first 20 games of the season while recovering from a fractured right hand before he was cleared to suit up Tuesday against the 76ers. While he didn't play in Tuesday's six-point loss, the blowout nature of Thursday's contest along with the early exit of Tidjane Salaun (ankle) helped open up some minutes for Jeffries. A 27-year-old journeyman who has now seen action for five NBA times during his career, Jeffries is unlikely to be prioritized by Charlotte. He could fall back out of the rotation Saturday versus the Cavaliers if either Salaun or Miles Bridges (knee) is available to play.