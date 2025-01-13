site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Not playing Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jeffries (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Suns.
Jeffries popped up on the morning's injury report with an illness, and he will not be available for Sunday's contest. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Jazz.
