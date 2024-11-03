Share Video

Link copied!

Jeffries (hand) has been ruled out for for Monday's matchup against Minnesota, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Jeffries will have to wait another game to make his 2024-25 season debut while recovering from a fractured right hand. However, the 27-year-old is not expected to be a regular member of the Hornets' rotation when available.

More News