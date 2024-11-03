Jeffries (hand) has been ruled out for for Monday's matchup against Minnesota, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Jeffries will have to wait another game to make his 2024-25 season debut while recovering from a fractured right hand. However, the 27-year-old is not expected to be a regular member of the Hornets' rotation when available.
