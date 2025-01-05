Jeffries (thigh) is available for Sunday's game against Cleveland.
Jeffries did not play in Friday's 98-94 loss to the Pistons due to right thigh soreness, but he will take the floor Sunday. In the five games prior to his injury, Jeffries averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds over 18.2 minutes per contest.
