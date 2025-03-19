Jeffries racked up 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 134-102 loss to Atlanta.

Jeffries tied the team-high mark in points during an efficient outing Tuesday. Additionally, the 27-year-old recorded his second-highest scoring output on season, marking his fifth game with double-digit points. Jeffries has carved out a significant role in Charlotte's rotation this season, and he has started in seven of the club's last eight outings. The fifth-year forward has scored at least 13 points in three of those eight games.