Jeffries ended with 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 26 minutes during Friday's 108-97 loss to the Raptors.

Jeffries turned in arguably his best two-way performance of the season, continuing his recent run of form. With the Hornets positioned firmly toward the bottom of the standings, Jeffries should be a permanent fixture in the rotation for the remainder of the campaign. In seven games over the past two weeks, he has averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 2.1 three-pointers in 28.0 minutes per game.