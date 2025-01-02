Jeffries is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Pistons due to right adductor tightness.
Jeffries has played in Charlotte's last five contests but could be forced to sit out Friday. If Jeffries is unable to suit up against Detroit, Tidjane Salaun and Mousse Diabate are candidates to receive increased playing time.
