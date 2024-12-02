Jeffries (hand) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia.
Jeffries his been sidelined for the Hornets' last 18 games due to a fractured right hand, but he has a chance to make his regular-season debut Tuesday. The 27-year-old forward appeared in 17 regular-season games for the Knicks in the 2023-24 campaign, though he averaged just 2.7 minutes per game over those outings.
More News
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Remains without return timetable•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Still sidelined for Monday•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Remaining sidelined•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Another absence coming•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Remains out•