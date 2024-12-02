Jeffries (hand) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia.

Jeffries his been sidelined for the Hornets' last 18 games due to a fractured right hand, but he has a chance to make his regular-season debut Tuesday. The 27-year-old forward appeared in 17 regular-season games for the Knicks in the 2023-24 campaign, though he averaged just 2.7 minutes per game over those outings.