Jeffries is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to right knee soreness.
With both LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Mark Williams (conditioning) out, Jeffries could step into a bigger role if available. He's played double-digit minutes in 13 straight games, averaging 3.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists. However, if Jeffries is sidelined, that could mean more minutes for players like Tidjane Salaun, Seth Curry and others.
More News
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Back in bench role•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Getting starting nod•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Muted role continues in loss•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Off injury report for Wednesday•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Not playing Sunday•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Iffy for Sunday•