site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: hornets-daquan-jeffries-remaining-sidelined | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Remaining sidelined
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jeffries (hand) is out for Saturday's game versus the Bucks and doesn't have an official return timetable.
Jeffries has yet to suit up this season due to a fractured right hand. Until the Hornets provide a timetable for his return, he can be considered week-to-week.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 8 min read