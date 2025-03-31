Jeffries won't start in Monday's game against the Jazz.
Seth Curry (knee) will receive the starting nod in his return to game action, pushing Jeffries to the bench. Over 16 appearances (13 starts) this month, the 27-year-old forward has averaged 8.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 26.3 minutes per contest.
