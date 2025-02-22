Jeffries (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Jeffries will miss a second straight game for the Hornets while dealing with right knee soreness. Charlotte will likely turn to Tidjane Salaun to help pick up the slack against Portland.
More News
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Won't go Thursday•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Questionable Thursday•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Back in bench role•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Getting starting nod•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Muted role continues in loss•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Off injury report for Wednesday•