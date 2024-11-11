site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Ruled out Tuesday
Jeffries (hand) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
Jeffries fractured his right hand in early October, which has prevented him from making his 2024-25 regular-season debut. His next chance to play will be Saturday against the Bucks.
